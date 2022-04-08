Social Media Backlash Forces Toyota To Repair GR86 Damaged While Competing In Event It Was Built For

It took a social media outcry, but Toyota changed its mind. Back on July 10, the unmodified engine in Blake Alvarado's 2022 Toyota GR86 seized after a sweeping left-hand turn at an autocross event. Fast forward to July 25, and his warranty claim was denied by the Toyota dealership he took it to for repairs. The dealership service manager said the car was abused, presenting pictures of it taken at performance driving events. Despite Alvarado denying it was taken beyond reasonable limits and pleading with Toyota on multiple levels, he was left out to dry. Toyota has changed their mind.



