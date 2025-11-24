Social Media Dudes Tear Apart And MOCK Jeep Recon Pre-Production Quality On Auto Show Floor. Is That WRONG?

At the 2025 LA Auto Show, two TikTok warriors in designer hoodies decided the best way to “review” the pre-production Jeep Recon EV was to channel their inner toddler and rip it apart like a Christmas toy on December 26th. Panels flying, fenders popping, screaming “IT’S SO CHEAP!” while the poor prototype just sat there wondering why it agreed to leave the factory. Views went brrrr, engagement went nuclear, and Jeep’s PR team aged ten years in ten minutes.



Is this wrong? Oh no, heavens no. These brave truth-tellers were simply performing a public service! Why wait for actual testing when you can play Wreck-It Ralph on a hand-built show car that literally has a sign saying “please don’t touch”? Real journalists use tools, facts, and maybe a torque wrench. Legends use bare hands and brain damage. Who needs press access when you’ve got the moral high ground of 3.2 million views and a merch drop coming Friday?



Yes, destroying someone else’s property for clout is totally fine if your ring light is bright enough. Next time just bring a sledgehammer labeled “honest criticism” and call it performance art. The bar isn’t on the floor, lads—it’s six feet under and these dudes brought shovels.



Needless to say, Jeep was NOT happy.



The audacity to charge $65k for that pic.twitter.com/7NqmE3GzIz — Washingtons ghost (@washghost1) November 23, 2025



