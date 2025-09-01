Social Media Goes Crazy Over Trapped Infant In Ford EV That Electric Doors Wouldn't Open

In the latest well-publicized story of EV electronic door handle failures, an incident involving a Ford Mustang Mach-E and an infant passenger trapped inside gained enough online traction for Ford's Product Communications Director to step in and handle the situation. Lately, widely publicized failures of the complex electronic door systems favored by many EVs have caused safety concerns and prompted critics to demand better backup mechanisms and fail-safes.

We’ve recently heard of doors that won't open when they should, and doors that open by themselves when they shouldn't. As reported by Road and Track, this latest door handle horror story involves an infant trapped inside the family SUV when its electric door handles suddenly died.