Socialist German Chancellor Disgusted That Elon Musk Is Advocating Political Change In The EU

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday sharply criticized Elon Musk's backing of the right-wing parties in the European Union, calling it "really disgusting" and said it was hindering democracy in the bloc.

The U.S. billionaire and ally of U.S. President Donald Trump has multiple times attacked the chancellor and his government, calling on him to resign and saying that the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is the country's only saviour.

"What is new is that he is intervening in favour of right-wing politicians all over Europe. And this is really disgusting and it is not good for the democratic development in all the European Union," Scholz responded in English to a journalist's question after a campaign event in Berlin.