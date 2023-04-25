Society of Automotive Engineers Paper Says EVs Fall Short Of EPA Estimates More Often Than Gas Vehicles

A paper published by SAE International has found that electric vehicles are far worse at matching EPA estimates than their gas-powered counterparts.

The paper compares EPA fuel-economy and range estimates to the results of Car and Driver's real-world highway tests, with the conclusion being that EVs fail to meet EPA's range figures on average by a much greater margin than internal-combustion vehicles.

Authored by Car and Driver's testing director, Dave VanderWerp, and Gregory Pannone, the paper was presented last week at SAE International's annual WCX conference.

The main finding is that ICE-powered vehicles typically meet or exceed the EPA-estimated highway fuel economy numbers, while EVs tend to fall considerably short of the range number on the window sticker. This calls for revised testing and labeling standards for EVs moving forward, according to the authors.