Soft Top Mercedes SL Roadster Will Return For 2027 And Beyond

The Mercedes-Benz SL will return in 2027, joining the facelifted AMG and Maybach lines. Giving the canvas-topped roadster a third personality makes plenty of sense. Rather than chasing aggressive performance or extravagant luxury, the Benz would put greater emphasis on relaxed open-top motoring.

None other than chief executive officer Ola Kallenius provided the confirmation, and he did so during the Golden Steering Wheel awards ceremony in Berlin. Speaking to Auto Bild, the big kahuna also posed for a photograph that included a camouflaged example of the 2028 Mercedes-Benz SL.