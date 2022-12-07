Software Development Issues Delay Volkswagen Group Flagships

Problems at Volkswagen Group's Cariad software division could delay key new electric cars from Audi, Porsche and Bentley.

According to Automobilwoche, which cites unnamed sources, Audi's new flagship—developed under the Artemis project—will not launch until 2027, three years later than initially planned.

The sources also said that Bentley's plan to sell only battery-powered cars by 2030 is looking doubtful, while Porsche's new electric Macan and Audi Q6 e-tron sister model are threatened with delays as well. Both are supposed to launch next year.