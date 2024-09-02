Software Giant SAP Drops Tesla From It's Fleet Due Price Cuts

A fleet manager for SAP, a large software company, says that it is dropping Tesla from its fleet because “their prices fluctuate more”.



Tesla has consistently reduced prices over the last two years. It has been great for new buyers and making EVs more affordable, but it’s not all positive.



It has destroyed the resale value for current owners. That has been particularly hard for fleet owners. Companies like Autonomy and Hertz, who owned large Tesla fleets, have seen their value drop significantly, and in the case of the latter, they decided to divest.









Read Article