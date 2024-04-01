Software Glitch Causes Rivian Trucks Accelerator To Malfunction

Bad news for Rivian owners who like to keep their cabin toasty, as that may cause the accelerator to malfunction, leading their vehicle to believe that the pedal is being pressed ever so gently, even when their foot is off it. The good news is that Rivian has already introduced a new Over-the-Air (OTA) software update to address this issue, with the automaker informing NHTSA that as of late December, 53% of vehicles have been remedied.



The recall affects 7,873 Rivian R1Ts and R1Ss from the 2022 model year, which were equipped with an accelerator pedal assembly that was manufactured out of tolerance by the supplier, Precision Varionic International Sensor.





Read Article