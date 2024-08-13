Software Upgrades Are Helping With kia / Hyundai Rampant Theft Rates

The huge wave of Hyundai and Kia thefts that started in 2021 with a viral video on social media seems to have finally received an effective solution. A study by the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) suggests that theft rates have been halved to vehicles that received the automakers’ software upgrade, although overall numbers remain very high. According to the HDLI study, the vehicles that received the update had 53 percent lower theft claim frequencies compared to the ones still with the old software. These include thefts of the entire vehicle, damage to stolen and recovered vehicles, theft of car parts, and stolen items from the cabin. If we only count the whole vehicle theft, then the software upgrade reduced claim frequency by an impressive 64 percent.



