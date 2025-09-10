Solid State EV Batteries Are No Longer A Priority For US Manufacturers

While solid state battery technology looks to deliver levels of energy density, reliability and safety that render other chemistries inferior, it still might not ever become the dominant electric vehicle power source in North America.

That was the message from experts speaking Oct. 6 at the Battery Show, an international exposition featuring every element of the battery ecosystem.

A solid state battery contains no liquid or gel electrolyte. Instead, a nonflammable solid material is the mechanical separator and ion conductor between the anode and cathode.