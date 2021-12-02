Solution Found For Bolt And Kona EV Fires - Simply Replace ALL Of The Battery Packs

A South Korean news agency is citing anonymous industry sources in the the cause of the atypical battery fires in the Bolt and Kona LG EV batteries.

It was three months ago when the 2017-2019 Chevy Bolt EVs were recalled due to battery fires. It’s also been four months since the Kona EV was recalled for the same problem, and 2 months since they stopped selling it in Korea. There has been little word from either company (although one small update was provided by GM yesterday), but it appears an answer may be on the horizon.