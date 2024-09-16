Some 2024 Toyota Tacomas To Get New Replacement Transmissions

We reported at the beginning of August that 2024 Toyota Tacoma owners were having transmission problems. Not all of them, mind you, but enough to make the issue known on forums, Facebook groups, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration site. These complaints have since made their way to Toyota, which has published an official technical service bulletin for affected trucks. The fix? Replace the transmission and torque converter altogether. The TSB surfaced this week on tacoma4g.com with instructions for owners to see if their pickup is affected. Only Tacomas produced during a certain run seem to be included, and they’re all automatics. There’s no official total yet and there may never be if it doesn’t turn into a safety recall.



