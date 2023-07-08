Some Ford Dealerships Are Now Selling Broncos And Mavericks Out From Under Order Holders

Customers in two states are reporting that their Ford dealers sold their custom-ordered vehicles out from under them. In at least one case, the customer says they waited over two years to take delivery before finding out their Bronco was gone. There’s no doubt that Ford’s Bronco and Maverick are both selling well. Demand is so high that custom ordering either model can be a more reliable way of ensuring one gets the vehicle they want. Of course, in the case of at least three folks, that turned out not to be true. A report from 7 San Diego says it found two such cases just 20 miles apart from one another in California. In the first case, customer Andrew Gierz says he paid a $500 deposit to Mossy Ford in Pacific Beach. He then waited a year for his Maverick before the dealer told him it had made a mistake and sold his pickup to someone else. According to the dealer, Gierz’s truck was accidentally placed into the stock inventory and then sold.



