Some How A North Korean Spy Ended Up On Fisker's Technology Team

Call it Karma, but Fisker's latest blunder reads more like a spy novel than real life. It turns out that the automaker was one of dozens of U.S. companies caught in a cyber espionage saga that involved inadvertently hiring a worker from North Korea into its technology team.
 
I know what you're asking yourself—what would a spy from North Korea want with Fisker? Surely the country wouldn't bother sniffing around for Fisker's secret sauce when it has the brand new sleek, four-door, range-topping Madusan EV that just debuted in Pyongyang earlier this year. Spoiler: it wasn't.


