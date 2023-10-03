Somehow Mitsubishi Says It Will Be Fully Electrified By 2035

The Japanese carmakers are well known for their engineering achievements, although they are also known as the laggards of the EV revolution. Mitsubishi Motors wants to change that perception, although its mid-term plan still speaks of "electrified vehicles" instead of fully-electric. Mitsubishi Motors is the junior carmaker in a global alliance with France's Renault and Japan's Nissan as the heavyweights. This puts it in a unique position to benefit from the other two companies' foray into electric vehicles. Nissan has been one of the industry's pioneers, thanks to Leaf being one of the first successful EVs sold in the U.S. Renault has achieved a similar feat in Europe with ZOE. Mitsubishi has tried to do the same with iMiEV, which also launched in the U.S. in 2011. It wasn't successful, though, and its North American career ended in 2017.



Read Article