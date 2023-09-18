Somehow There Are 2,000,000 Reservations For The New Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most talked about electric vehicles in recent history, with daily posts on forums and Reddit showing prototypes and so-called release candidate (RC) units roaming the streets of the United States ahead of the pickup’s expected debut sometime later this month.

It’s arguably a controversial vehicle, with its angular design splitting internet opinion-givers into two camps, seeing how one could either love or hate its unconventional look, but that seems to have helped Tesla when it comes to getting a boatload of reservations, at least according to a crowdsourced tracker.