Someone At BMW Thinks It A Great Idea To Scan Owner's License Plate And Tell Them Their Car Warranty Is Expiring

Just when you thought you've heard enough about your car's warranty from incessant scam calls, BMW wants in on the action.

New smart billboards in the United Kingdom will read BMW owners' license plates and broadcast to the world if they think your BMW's warranty has expired, reports Motoring Research. 

The billboards will be located next to traffic lights at major intersections in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Newcastle, where they can read the numberplates of cars sitting at a red light. This "Vehicle Detection Technology" will cross-reference other records to determine if the vehicle in question is a used BMW with a potential expired warranty. If it is, the show begins.



