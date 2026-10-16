Someone Does A Back To The Future Makeover Of Tesla's New Roadster And It Oddly Looks Appropriate

Almost a decade – close to nine years, more precisely – was the time Tesla took to present the second-generation Roadster from the concept state into ‘reality.’ Ahem, right now, some folks don’t believe this is a real car because of the mind-bending stunts presented at the SpaceX compound in Texas. Last night (October 15, 2026) Tesla showed at the home of SpaceX their much-hyped electric sports car, the second-generation Roadster, which now may be finally ready for prime time… around 2028. According to Musk, this will be the last non-autonomous car Tesla makes, though the prototype that did all the stunts wasn’t driven by anyone.



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