Someone Had To Do It: Behold The World's First Rose Gold Cybertruck

Ladies and gentlemen, everything is possible in life – don't let anyone deter you from achieving even your wildest dreams. Seriously, only the sky is the limit – and not even that when you have enough money and love cars.

This past week, I have seen the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II become half-cooler and half-uglier than before, with the headlights sporting a new DRL signature and the lower bumper getting some unsightly gills. They also created a new hue (Emperador Truffle) for the regular Series II, making it absolutely boring-looking outside. At the same time, the hero predominantly-white-and-a-bit-of-black mix for the Black Badge immediately gave way to Stormtrooper jokes on the internet. Speaking of outer worlds, a Florida millionaire named Kris Singh will soon have a Pagani Utopia sprinkled with an ultra-mega-giga unique coat of paint that includes actual Moon dust in its composition!



