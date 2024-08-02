Someone In Germany Is Trying To Sell A Cybertruck For $500,000

When Tesla announced the Cybertruck in 2019, it allowed people from around the globe to place a reservation. These included Chinese and European customers. However, in May 2022, it stopped taking orders in these regions. One of the reasons was that local regulations would make it difficult for Tesla to get the Cybertruck road-legal. Both Europe and China favor smaller cars, and the roads and parking spaces are designed to suit these. The sheer size and weight of the Cybertruck would also make it a danger to other drivers and pedestrians.



Things haven't changed now that the Cybertruck has started production and deliveries. Elon Musk recently confirmed that making the Cybertruck road legal in China would be "very difficult." While he hasn't made a similar statement about Europe, I don't see how that would be any different. This made Tesla fans in these regions jealous, as many would've liked to order one. Some already placed a reservation in the early days and are waiting for Tesla to send them an invite. This might never happen, though.





Does anyone want a @cybertruck in Germany? Only 485k€ :D



Apparently registered and road legal due to modificationshttps://t.co/u0PHE4YjvF pic.twitter.com/5PcOKAaOqx — Tesla_Adri (@tesla_adri) February 7, 2024





Read Article