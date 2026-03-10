Someone Took A M4 And Changed It Into A Pickup - Should BMW Take Notice?

You might be surprised to learn that over the past four decades, BMW has built three pickup trucks based on existing models, or at least three it has publicly acknowledged. First came the E30 M3 from 1986, a one-off workhorse used to haul parts around the factory. Then there was the E92 M3 pickup in 2011, created as an elaborate April Fools’ Day joke. Most recently, BMW unveiled an X7-based pickup concept in 2019, mainly to show what its engineers could do with a little creative freedom.







