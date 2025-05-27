Sometimes I Feel Like Somebody's Watching Me...2026 Land Rover Defender? Check Out The New Changes.

The Land Rover Defender receives subtle exterior updates and enhanced interior tech, featuring a larger infotainment touchscreen.

Outside, the refresh brings redesigned headlights with a smaller center section for a “distinctive” look when lit, smoked-tint rear lights, a standard gloss black grille bar, and front/rear bumpers painted in silver or satin grey.

Inside, a new 13.1-inch touchscreen (up from 11.4 inches) spans the center console to the dashboard’s upper edge. A driver-facing infrared camera on the steering column supports the EU-mandated GSR2 driver attention monitoring system, issuing audio-visual alerts if distraction is detected; this can be adjusted or disabled via the infotainment’s driver assistance settings. The Defender also gains optional adaptive off-road cruise control for the first time.

Powertrains are expected to remain unchanged, including a 3.0-liter twin-turbo diesel six-cylinder (246bhp or 345bhp), a 2.0-liter plug-in hybrid (296bhp, 30-mile electric range), and a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 (419bhp, 493bhp, or 518bhp). The high-performance Defender Octa continues with its 626bhp twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 from BMW.













