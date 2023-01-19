Sony And Honda Expect You To Lease This Gem For 10 Years

It's finally official, Sony Honda Mobility plans to bring the Afeela EV to market in 2025. However, while we've finally seen a prototype, which debuted at CES 2023, there are many unanswered questions. The company did speak with journalists at the event about its potential sales plans, and they're not typical.

According to Electrek, Sony and Honda plan to lease or provide subscriptions to the upcoming Afeela EV. That said, they don't plan to offer the usual two- or three-year leases people are used to.

Essentially, it seems the company believes that with the advanced tech going into EVs like the Afeela these days, along with automakers' ability to provide incremental over-the-air software updates to constantly improve the car, it doesn't make sense to keep it for just a few years.