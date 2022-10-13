Sony And Honda Join Forces To Build New EV In North America

Sony Group Corp. and Honda Motor Co. will target the premium electric vehicle market through their joint mobility venture in 2025, as the two try to gain ground in a field already crowded by earlier entrants such as Tesla Inc.



Sony Honda Mobility Inc. will produce its EVs at Honda’s North American facilities, and sales and personal customization will take place primarily online, its Chief Executive Officer Yasuhide Mizuno said in a news conference on Thursday. The company will deliver cars to customers in North America first in 2026, with delivery in Japan to come in the second half of 2026, he said. Sales in Europe would be next.







Read Article