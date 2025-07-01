Sony/Honda AFEELA 1 Origin Debuts With A Eye Watering Price Tag

If Apple products have "Designed by Apple in California" written on the back, Sony and Honda's AFEELA vehicle also boasts a similar catchphrase: "Assembled in the USA." But more importantly, following the 2025 CES presentation, the AFEELA now comes with one of the most vital features any vehicle can have: price tags. Why plural? Because the AFEELA comes in two trims. One's bound for next year, while the other should arrive much later. Coming in hot with a $200 reservation fee, the AFEELA 1 Origin is slated for 2027 and has a starting MSRP of $89,900. The AFEELA 1 Signature trim starts from $102,900, and we should see it on the roads sometime in mid-2026. The preorder website says reservations are only available in California. Sony and Honda's labor or love has a ton of features, but first, let's see what kind of power you'll be getting for all that cash. Boasting an all-wheel drive system, the AFEELA's dual-motor configuration can generate 360 kW or 483 horsepower (490 PS). The power is evenly spread across the front and rear electric motors, each generating 180 kW or 241 horsepower (244 PS).



Read Article