Sony Keeps Working On Vision-S EV But Doesn't Know What To Do With It

At CES 2020, Sony took an unprecedented step into the automotive space with its Vision-S concept car—an electric sedan with more screens than some movie theaters. Sony played it down as a way of exploring cars as an entertainment space in anticipation of vehicular autonomy, but the Vision-S was conspicuously developed for such a concept and had only gotten more so as of this year. The Vision-S remains in development, though for what reasons not even Sony seems to be sure, as an executive recently admitted to Automotive News.

