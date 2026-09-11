Sony Wants To Add Smell-O-Vision To Your Car

Between sensors, radars, and cameras, we're used to cars getting increasingly clever about recognizing their surroundings. However, Sony has come up with a wild idea that takes things in a rather unusual direction. The Japanese electronics giant has filed a patent for an in-car scent system that would release specific fragrances based on ads the vehicle detects. Yes, really.

Imagine driving past a billboard promoting a burger restaurant and suddenly getting a whiff of freshly cooked beef inside the cabin. Or perhaps you're watching a chocolate commercial on the infotainment screen when the car decides it's time to make you hungry. That's essentially what Sony has in mind.