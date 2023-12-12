Soon Charging Your EV Will Be As Simple As Ordering A Latte

Drink your latte while your electric Volvo is charging. It does sound like a good plan. It is the plan that Volvo rolled out by opening public EV fast charging stations at several US Starbucks stores.



To help EV drivers get rid of the hustle and bustle of charging, Volvo Cars and Starbucks partnered up to make EV charging as fast as drinking a coffee. Therefore, they have opened the first public electric-vehicle fast charging network. The first chargers were installed back in August 2022.



There will be 50 Volvo Cars-and-Starbucks-branded DC fast chargers placed at 15 Starbucks locations between Denver and Seattle. That is a 1,350-mile (2,172-kilometer) route with chargers placed about every 100 miles (161 kilometers) on average.





