Soon To Be Mandated Automatic Emergency Braking Is Causing VW Atlas Crashes

The Volkswagen Atlas is now under closer scrutiny after multiple reports of its Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) system engaging without warning and without cause. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has upgraded its investigation into the 2019 Atlas from a preliminary evaluation to an “engineering analysis,” signaling that the issue may be more widespread and potentially serious. Concerns about the Atlas first surfaced last year when the NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) received complaints about the SUV’s AEB system. Drivers reported sudden, unexpected braking even when the road ahead was clear of obstacles. Volkswagen, for its part, acknowledged 226 reports related to the issue but suggested that customer misunderstanding of the AEB system’s operation might be partly to blame.



