Soon You Will Be Able To Order Customized Jeep Wranglers And Gladiators From The Factory

Customized Jeeps direct from the factory? That could be a possibility.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is building a $23 million vehicle customization facility with Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator production nearby at their Toledo Assembly Complex.



According to a story in the Toledo Blade, Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced a pending purchase agreement with FCA, saying he will present legislation to the city council to authorize the sale and redevelopment of the former Textileather and MedCorp properties. They want to sell the property to FCA for $1 as an incentive for FCA’s proposed investment. FCA then plans to build a 250,000-square-foot facility to be operated by a supplier, employing more than 300 people.