Kjell Gruner, the new head of Porsche Cars North America, says the area in which his company has the most catching up to do is not on track, but in infotainment.

Apple has trained consumers too well, the CEO told Bloomberg in a recent interview, and Porsche now has a big job to do to keep its user-facing digital systems as seamless and easy as a smartphone. Take, for example, the central screen in a Taycan.