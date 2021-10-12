Sorry To Depress Our Readers In Cold Climates Bringing Up SNOW But Here's A Helpful A-Z Guide On How To Drive In The BAD Weather.

Knowing how to drive in snow and ice requires a skill set that is seldom taught



That’s why it does no harm to be reminded of the dos and don’ts of driving in the snow. Follow these steps on how to drive in snow and ice and you’re more likely to escape a scrape.



10. Electric car owners — keep an eye on range



Due to their chemistry, the batteries in electric cars work best at a certain temperature — somewhere between 15°C and 25°C. That means that the single-figure temperatures of any winter are not their forte, and it’s estimated that nippy weather can reduce an EV’s range to the tune of about 20%.



You should keep an eye on your car’s remaining range, as well as on your nearest charging points. If you suffer from range anxiety, there are an increasing number of electric cars available with more than 300 miles of range, as well as ones with ultra-rapid charging capability, and new charging points are installed every day.



