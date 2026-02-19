Souless Lexus RZ55e Fails To Deliver With Fake Shifting

The most frequent criticism of electric vehicles I hear from traditional car enthusiasts isn't the charging times, or the iffy cold-weather performance, or even fears about battery longevity. It's that EVs don't have a "soul." Battery-powered cars aren't made with any passion, these critics say, nor do they offer the sounds and physical sensations that define a truly great gas-powered machine.
 
I take issue with that line of thinking. To me, EVs are just different. A person can be just as enthusiastic about powering their house with their car or using instant torque as they are about engine sounds and a good manual gearbox. (And besides: go drive something like a CVT-equipped Nissan Sentra and tell me all gas cars have "soul.")


