Sound Familiar? Court-Appointed Monitor Says UAW Is Not Changing, As Uncooperative And Corrupt As Ever

The UAW’s court-appointed monitor on Tuesday said union leaders have been so uncooperative in efforts to root out corruption — including in 19 open investigations — that Department of Justice officials in March were called in to intervene over potential violations of the union‘s consent decree.

A new report by the office of Montior Neil Barofsky revealed not only an increase in open investigations, previously at 15, but described a months-long effort by the UAW to obstruct and interfere with its investigations during which union leaders allegedly concealed evidence and excluded the monitor’s office from key International Executive Board meetings.

Barofsky’s office in late March called a meeting with UAW President Ray Curry and U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison to discuss the problems, during which Curry was said to have committed to “a total reset” in relations with the monitor.