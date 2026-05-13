Sources Claim Civic Type R HRC Concept Will Become A Reality Sooner Than We Think

Honda is serious about performance parts for its production cars. The company teased the Civic Type R HRC Concept at the beginning of 2026, brandishing a host of upgrades that Honda said were in development and are now being track tested. HRC stands for Honda Racing Company and is headed by Koji Watanabe, who spoke recently at the Honda All Type R World Meeting 2026 in Tochigi Prefecture, Japan. And well, he had a few things to say about this concept. When asked, "How many more times do I have to sleep to buy it?" by a reporter for Japanese outlet Car Watch, Watanabe replied, "Please sleep for three more digits... I don't think it's that close to the three digits, but please look forward to it." There's obviously some translation happening here between Japanese and English, but the takeaway is pretty clear. This hopped-up Honda is headed to production.



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