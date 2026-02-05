South Africa Scrubs 2027 F1 Race Will Try Again In 2028

South Africa's sports minister, Gayton McKenzie, has admitted the South African Grand Prix won't take place in 2027, despite continued efforts to bring the sport back to the country. In recent years, South Africa, which hasn't hosted an F1 race since 1993, has pushed vigorously to get a spot on the calendar.

The saga began in 2022, when South Africa was rumoured to be on the cusp of landing a place on the 2023 calendar, helped in part by government backing. But those plans fell apart at the 11th hour over increased fees, prompting the government to back out and, in turn, extinguishing any hopes of the race's return for the foreseeable future.