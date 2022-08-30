South Africa's Chances For A Formula 1 Race Crumbles

When rumors about F1's return to Africa emerged, we predicted it would all fall apart. Lo and behold, it finally happened. Talks between the FIA, South Africa's local motorsport promoter, and the current owner of Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit broke down. According to RacingNews365, a new local advocate will be found, and the Kyalami Grand Prix will only potentially happen in 2024 - subject to the new negotiations being fruitful. The promoter responsible for the 2023 negotiations was South African Grand Prix (Pty) Ltd. (SAGP), and the man who led the charge was Warren Scheckter. Warren Scheckter is the nephew of former F1 champion Jody Scheckter. RacingNews365 reports that the Scheckters have been informed of the decision.



Read Article