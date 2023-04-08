South Australia To Require Special Licenses For Super Cars By 2024

Agent009 submitted on 8/4/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:56:26 PM

Views : 722 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

New laws often come about as a response to tragedies. The state of South Australia, home to 1.8 million people, is treading that well-worn path with new laws regulating the use of "ultra high-powered vehicles" on the road.
 
The issue stems from a fatal crash in 2019 when 15-year-old Sophia Naismith was tragically struck and killed by an out-of-control Lamborghini Huracan driven by Alexander Campbell. After Campbell avoided jail with a suspended sentence last year, community backlash created a political case for change. As covered by Drive.com.au, the government has now implemented a raft of new road laws in response.


Read Article


South Australia To Require Special Licenses For Super Cars By 2024

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)