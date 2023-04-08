South Australia To Require Special Licenses For Super Cars By 2024

New laws often come about as a response to tragedies. The state of South Australia, home to 1.8 million people, is treading that well-worn path with new laws regulating the use of "ultra high-powered vehicles" on the road.

The issue stems from a fatal crash in 2019 when 15-year-old Sophia Naismith was tragically struck and killed by an out-of-control Lamborghini Huracan driven by Alexander Campbell. After Campbell avoided jail with a suspended sentence last year, community backlash created a political case for change. As covered by Drive.com.au, the government has now implemented a raft of new road laws in response.