South Korea Bans Fully Charged EVs From Parking Garages After Mercedes Fire

Authorities in Seoul are so concerned with the risk of EVs catching fire that they are preparing new rules that will prevent those with a battery charged over 90% from entering underground parking garages.

Earlier this month, a Mercedes-Benz EQE burst into flames while parked in an underground parking garage at an apartment complex, triggering an inferno that local media estimates damaged 880 nearby vehicles and left 1,600 households without electricity and water for a week. To try to avoid similar incidents in the future, the Seoul Metropolitan Government is stepping in.