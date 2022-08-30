South Korea To Take Inflation Reduction Act To Court For WTO Violations

With the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act by President Biden, electric vehicle tax credits have been extended through 2032. There's just one problem; not all EVs will qualify for them. Of the existing EVs and PHEVs on sale, only around 20 or so will receive the $7,500 credit because the law stipulates that the car must be assembled in North America. This immediately rules out a slew of highly-rated EVs from South Korea, including the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

South Korea is understandably furious about the new law because it effectively makes EVs from Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis $7,500 more expensive than their American rivals. According to a Reuters report, the country doesn't plan to stay silent on the matter.