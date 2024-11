South Korean authorities launched an investigation on Tuesday (Nov 19) after three workers died during a car test at a Hyundai Motor plant in the South Korean city of Ulsan, police said.

A police officer based in Ulsan said that the three people who died included two Hyundai researchers involved in car testing at Hyundai's No.4 factory in Ulsan at around 3pm.

The officer told Reuters that police and the labour ministry were investigating the incident.