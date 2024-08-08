South Korean Government Calls Emergency Meeting After Mercedes EV Fire Almost Burns Down A Building

On Monday, July 12, 2024, South Korea’s environment ministry will hold an emergency meeting to discuss electric vehicle fire safety concerns after a blaze in an underground parking garage. 
 
South Korea’s land and industry ministries will attend the meeting next week. Other state bodies, including the National Fire Agency, will also attend. 
 
The South Korean government plans to announce comprehensive measures against EV fires after an electric Mercedez-Benz caught fire in an underground parking garage, causing extensive damage.


