SpaceX Tesla Merger May Trigger $1 Trillion Payout For Elon Musk

SpaceX has a big IPO coming up, but the next step might be a merger of SpaceX and Tesla. And if so, it could be a backdoor to triggering Elon Musk’s trillion-dollar pay package automatically, without having to meet any of the operational milestones, thus diluting everyone’s shares without delivering on the promises that were made.

Late last year, Tesla shareholders voted on the largest CEO pay package ever, orders of magnitude higher than the second-largest ever (which was also for Musk, and also an order of magnitude larger than the third-largest).