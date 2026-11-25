SpaceX is walking away from roughly $738 million in federal broadband subsidies while still committing to connect the rural homes and businesses Starlink won under the program.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) said SpaceX will serve every location awarded to it under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program at no cost to the program. A senior NTIA official told Broadband Breakfast that SpaceX approached the agency with the idea after struggling with differing contract terms across all 50 states, including state demands for financial reporting and penalties for defaulting.