SpaceX Wants to Build A Data Center Powered By Natural Gas It Produced

SpaceX filed its intention to build a new AI data center at its facility in Starbase, Texas, which will be powered by a new natural gas plant that it will also build. None of that sounds like space, but this is the company that SpaceX has become. The initial phase of this build-out is projected to cost $24 billion, though more phases are to come. Critically, this gives the rocket company, which is also an internet company, which is also an AI company, which is also a social media company, a way to make use of its newest product: natural gas. Again, space!



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