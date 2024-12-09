Spain's Prime Minister Fears Trade War With China Over EU's EV Sanctions

Spains calls for the European Commission to compromise with China over its electric vehicle (EV) import tariffs. 
 
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez recently met with China’s President Xi Jinping. After the PM’s meeting with President Jinping, Sánchez told journalists that the Commission and EU member states should reconsider the repercussions of imposing tariffs on EV imports from China.
 
During a non-binding consultation in July, Spain voted in favor of the tariffs. It was expected to maintain its vote in the upcoming vote in November. However, Prime Minister Sánchez’s new stance on the subject might change Spain’s vote.
 


