Spanish Premium Performance Brand Cupra Eyes US Market

Cupra is one of the most interesting Volkswagen Group brands that we don't get in the United States, but that could be changing soon, Drive reported this week. Cupra CEO Wayne Griffiths confirmed in Australia they hope to use their expansion into the Australian market as a springboard into new ones—starting with the United States. “There are markets outside of Australia that we’re developing,” Griffiths told Drive. “We’re strong in South America, particularly in Mexico but also in Colombia and Chile." “On top of that, obviously if you want to become a global brand—our reason for coming to Australia—is to prove that we can become a global brand," Griffiths said. “Then obviously you need to look at markets like North America, but that would only be in a second phase."



