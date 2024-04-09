Spies Capture Land Rover's Electric Range Rover In The Nude

One of the most iconic premium SUVs and the model that basically invented this segment, the Range Rover, is about to step into the future with a battery-electric derivative. Hey, don't judge too much, as multiple models from other companies have already taken this step, including Mercedes' G-Wagen.
 
We already knew that Jaguar Land Rover plans to launch an electric version of the Range Rover. The British automaker released a few details about it earlier this year, followed by a few teasers revealing the vehicle's almost identical design to its ICE-powered counterparts. Fast forward to the present day, and we have the first spy shots of this model.
 


