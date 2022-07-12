Spoiled By Union Perks Telsa's German Gigafactory Has A Hard Time Holding On To Workers

Gigafactory Berlin remains a sore spot in Tesla’s otherwise impressive operations. The production ramp-up is not going to plan, as the plant lags behind other Tesla factories. One of the reasons is Tesla’s difficulties in recruiting staff in a highly competitive German labor market.



Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin grappled with headwinds even before the construction workers broke ground. The environmentalist organizations opposed the factory, citing deforestation and water supply issues. Protests pushed the plant opening way past its due date, although Tesla eventually addressed all concerns and finally opened the production lines in Gruenheide. But even so, production ramp-up is slower than at other Tesla gigafactories, including the recently opened Giga Texas.



